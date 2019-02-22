Bexhill school recognised for its work caring for the environment

Love was in the air at the Green School Awards on Valentine’s Day with St Richard’s Catholic College honoured for its efforts in caring for the environment.

The school took the East Sussex district award for Best Recycling School thanks to its Geography Club.

The judges were impressed by the group’s activities, which have included plastic-free cooking, talks on sustainable travel, and a beach-cleaning programme.

Another highlight was the club’s inter-form competition to collect plastic bottle tops. These were sold to a local recycler with the money raised going towards the MRI Scanner appeal at the Conquest Hospital.

The school joined winners from Sussex, Kent and London at a presentation event staged at the Ashford International Hotel. They received certificates and trophies in recognition of their work.

Details of their projects have been compiled in a best practice brochure and distributed to schools across the region to encourage others to follow their lead.

The Green School Awards are run by the educational charity Inspire Schools and give eco-friendly primary and secondary schools the chance to shine.

Secretary of State for the Environment, Michael Gove, described the awards as a “great example” of engaging young people in protecting the environment – a key goal of the government’s drive to make 2019 a Year of Green Action.

Simon Dolby, chief executive of Inspire Schools, said: “It’s apt that on Valentine’s Day we celebrate our love for the environment and everything that schools are doing to protect and conserve it. I would like to congratulate all of our winners, whose work is the epitome of ‘think global, act local’. They are equipping young people with the tools and enthusiasm to make a real difference - and creating green ambassadors of the future.”

Visit www.GreenSchoolAwards.co.uk.

Read more:

Huge increase in Sussex parents being prosecuted for child truancy amid Government crackdown

East Sussex secondary school league tables: How did your school score?