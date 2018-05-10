Former Bexhill College students above national average for top university degrees

Students who studied at Bexhill College had a higher percentage of achieving a first or upper second class degree at university than the national average, according to the Higher Education Statistics Agency.

Data showed 79.24 per cent of ex-Bexhill College students obtained the top degress at university compared to 76.94 per cent as a state sector average.

The figures also showed 92.86 per cent of ex-Bexhill College students who attended the highly-selective Russell Group universities secured a first or upper second class degree.

This compared to a state sector average of 86.84 per cent and an independent sector average of 89.37 per cent, according to the agency.

A spokesman for Bexhill College said: “These statistics highlight that learning, teaching and pastoral support at the college not only ensures students achieve some of the best grades

in the area for A-Levels and other level three qualifications, but that it also ensures students are well equipped to achieve the highest grades at the next stage of their education.

“Academic grades are so important for future employment opportunities. So if young people want a bright future and want to do well at university or employment – Bexhill College is the place to go for your post-16 education.”