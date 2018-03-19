National honour for college pupil

A Bexhill College student has been honoured with the London International Youth Science (LIYSE) award.

Caden Dias-Bandaranayake was announced as the winner at The Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition.

Caden wowed the judges with his project entitled Investigating Concentration of Interleukin Six in Fire Instructors. The project centred on research into the effect of extreme heat exposure – which can lead to an increased risk of cardiac problems – on fire-instructors and firefighters, with a view to developing more effective ways of treatment to cool down the body after such an incident.

Founded in 1959, LIYSF aims to give a deeper insight into science and its applications for the benefit of all mankind and to develop a greater understanding between young people of all nations. This award means Caden will represent the UK at the 60th London International Youth Science Forum and will receive a fully-funded place, which includes the full 15-day residential programme at Imperial College London, with main lectures from top scientists, specialist lectures across a raft of STEM fields and visits out across the UK to University Departments and Science Institutions.

The Bexhill College student was chosen from more than 500 finalists from across the country in The Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition after pitching his project to judges.

The Big Bang Competition is an annual contest designed to recognise and reward young people’s achievements in all areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), as well as helping them build skills and confidence in project-based work.

Congratulating Caden, Mark Titterington, chief executive of EngineeringUK which organises The Big Bang Competition, said: “Looking at this innovative project it’s easy to see why it stood out to the judges, however we’ve been blown away by the quality of entries from all the finalists – not only for their brilliant work but for showcasing it to crowds of people at The Big Bang Fair.

“He should be very proud of his achievement and we wish them all the very best as they represent the UK and compete against other talented young scientist from across the globe.”