Roberstbridge teenager whips up award-winning meal

A teenager from Robertsbridge whipped up an award-winning three course meal at a recent Sussex Coast College competition and was pronounced the Rotary Club of Senlac Young Chef of the Year.

Felix Phillips, 15, attends Robertsbridge Community College. He re-created his winning menu at Sussex Coast College, Hastings on Thursday January 17.

Felix Phillips and his winning meal SUS-190128-114326001

With the help of college lecturer, Jeff Lucas, and students for the college Felix prepared the three course meal which was served to around 50 members and guests of Senlac Rotary in the college restaurant.

Competition organiser, Chris Folley says Felix’s menu of courgette, leek and goats cheese soup, pea and smoked salmon pasta followed by Tiramisu showed he was a worthy winner of the competition. “Senlac Rotary invite the winner to prepare their winning menu as a dinner for the club members and guests,” she said.

“It was a great contest this year and well done to all who took part. It’s not just going into the kitchen; it needs much preparation.”

Runner-up in the competition in what Chris described as being “a very close contest” was Polly Coxeter.

Runner up Polly with President Dave Miles and organiser Chris Folley SUS-190128-114423001

Felix and Polly received their certificates from the Rotary Club of Senlac’s President Dave Miles and Chris Folley.

Robertsbridge Community College was also recognised at the dinner with the presentation of a cookery book to domestic science teacher Fiona Budd, for the college library

Despite his success, Felix says he doesn’t think his future lies in the kitchen. “I don’t know what I want to do for a career yet”, he said.

“I enjoy cooking as a hobby but I don’t want to do it as a job.

Felix with lecturer Jeff Lucas and college students SUS-190128-114337001

“I was very happy winning the competition; I wasn’t expecting it so I was quite overwhelmed.

“It was a great experience for me and I am looking forward to the challenge of cooking in the next round but I know the competition will be tough.”

The next round, of the competition will be held in Orpington on January 26.

Rotary also runs a Youth Leadership Award scheme.

The Susex Coast College team SUS-190128-114434001

For more information on Rotary call 01424 272012 or visit: www.senlacrotary.org.uk.