World Book Day at St Leonards CEP Academy

World Book Day 2019: Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle children dress up as their favourite literary characters

Children across Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and Battle dressed up as their favourite literary characters to mark World Book Day last week.

Take a look through some of these brilliant pictures of little ones in their costumes, as well some from our photographers – and if you haven’t done so already, send in your own – and don’t forget to take a look at some of the costumes across the Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden areas.

Glenleigh Park Primary Academy in Bexhill
Emily, 4, from Mini Moo's Preschool in Hastings, as the Gruffalo; Eva Cooksey, 2, from Bexhill, as Merida from Brave; and Freddie Finch, 3, from Silverhill Playgroup in St Leonards, as Fantastic Mr Fox
Megan and Isla Hopkins, aged 7 and 6, from St Paul's Church of England Academy in St Leonards, as Matilda and the BFG
Cyrus as Mr Stink, Levi as Billionaire Boy, and Reggie as an Oompa Loompa, from All Saints School in Bexhill
