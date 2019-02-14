Bexhill gets set to celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight

Bexhill is busy preparing to celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight, with this year’s theme centring around women.

Bexhill Fairtrade Town is calling for cafés, restaurants, churches, organisations, schools, families and residents to get behind Fairtrade Fortnight, which runs from February 25 to March 10 and has a theme of She Deserves, with a focus on women as key people in the community.

The Fairtrade Committee is also urging everyone to collect any Fairtrade logo labels from purchases made from now until the end of March, and make a collage of them.

The committee will display the collages and present a prize for the most creative.

Jack Doherty, chairman of Bexhill Fairtrade Town Committee, said: “How can we easily support our poorest brothers and sisters? Complex, but there is one way with many positive prongs which is just to buy and use Fairtrade and fairly-traded products. How?

“Many farmers, men and women, are underpaid and exploited. They can’t earn enough. Women working in the fields and home suffer most. This is why the theme for Fairtrade Fortnight 2019 is She Deserves – water, education, healthcare – in summary, a living income.

“Now, a call to action to the fair people of Bexhill: whether at home or at work please use Fairtrade tea, coffee, bananas, chocolate, sugar where possible, available in Co-op, Lidl, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and other stores.”

Many schools, churches and organisations are already backing Fairtrade Fortnight.

On Thursday, March 7 at 6.45pm at St Richard’s Catholic College there will be a Fairtrade Fashion Show and talk by Barbara Wilson of Lovethatstuff Brighton, who is coordinator of Fairly Trading clothing groups in South East Asia. Admission is £5 for adults to include a free glass of Fairtrade wine, and £2 for concessions and schoolchildren to include a glass of fruit juice.

On Saturday, February 23 at 10.40am, there will be a Fairtrade breakfast at St Mary Magdalene Church Hall, opposite Bexhill station. Guests can bake a cake using Fairtrade ingredients like sugar, chocolate, bananas, and icing sugar, and there will be a prize for the best one.

Bexhill College will have students leading Fairtrade sales from stalls at set lunchtimes each week, and St Mary Magdalene Primary School will start off the Fairtrade Fortnight with a Fairtrade assembly alongside a breakfast and other events.

St Martha’s Church in Little Common, will have its Fairtrade breakfast and sales on Sunday, March 10 after Mass at 9.55am.

The Fairtrade flag will also fly over Bexhill Town Hall at times during the fortnight.

Visit bexhillfairtrade.com for more information.

