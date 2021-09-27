‘Disturbing phone call’ about attack on swans in Bexhill park
A wildlife charity received a call about a potential attack on swans in a Bexhill park.
Tonight (Monday, September 27) East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service posted on Twitter that it had ‘received a disturbing phone call’ about two ‘young lads’ in Egerton Park threatening to attack the swans.
The service said, “If you see anyone harming the swans or wildlife in the park, please dial 999 if the crime is in progress or 101 if after the event.”