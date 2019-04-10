It’s all a load of rubbish! Saturday morning raid cleans up Bexhill Downs

Bexhill Lions Club joined members of Bexhill Environmental Group to give the Downs a Spring Clean by way of a litter pick.

The event, held in conjunction with Bexhill Environmental Group’s (BEG) Great British Spring Clean, was held last Saturday morning (April 6).

Before the proceedings could commence, Lions Vice President Simon Edwards presented those taking part with hi-viz vests featuring both BEG and Bexhill Lions logos.

In addition they also received bag hoops, gloves and grabbers.

Fully armed, and ready to do business, the group set about the task of rooting out waste that had been scattered over the area.

Simon says often the waste was in difficult to get at places.

“We collected a vast array of rubbish,” he said.

“This included drink cans, bottles, food containers, a discarded tent, plastic bags, clothing, a motorcycle seat and a road cone.

“April is Lions’ Environmental Awareness Month and we wanted to do something positive to support the dedicated members of BEG.

“

They do a great job in the constant battle against plastic and litter that not only harms the environment but also makes our green open spaces and beaches less attractive to the community.”

For more information on upcoming events or joining Bexhill Lions Club visit: www.bexhill-lions.org.uk or call Lion Rick on 0845 833 9591.

To find out more about BEG email: bexhilleg@yahoo.co.uk or visit: www.bexhillenvironmentalgroup.org.uk