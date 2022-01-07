This is where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Hastings
Residents are being encouraged to recycle their Christmas tree for free.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 1:06 pm
Hastings Borough Council is running a service for those wanting to recycle their tree.
They can take their tree to Harmers Lane, Alexandra Park, between 8.30am and 4pm from now until January 17.
Cllr Maya Evans, lead councillor for environment, said: “We have offered this free recycling service to residents for several years.
“We turn the trees into healthy, compostable material that can be used in the park, and it helps keep own town tidy too.”
The council asks that people make sure all decorations are removed before trees are left.