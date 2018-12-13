Father Christmas brings a smile to children in Conquest Hospital ward

Father Christmas and his helpers brought a smile to children at the Kipling Ward of the Conquest Hospital.

They were giving out toys donated by Blackbrooks Garden Centre at Sedlescombe and Winchesters store in Ore.

Father Christmas met patients and staff and brought an individual gift for each patient as well as over £300 of toys donated by Blackbrooks for use on the Kipling ward.

Staff from the two outlets have also been busy raising money in their stores through their Singing Santa Band and Acapella Penguins, currently standing at more than £2,200.

In a further display of generosity, Blackbrooks and Winchesters donated three Christmas trees to the ward.

Sid Saunders, who took these photos, commented: “I met some wonderful dedicated staff at the hospital.”

