Free entertainment at the Stade

The annual Stade Saturdays season has returned and promises a wealth of spectacular free entertainment from now until October.

The weekly performances are courtesy of Hastings Borough Council (HBC). The first performance of the season kicked off last Saturday at the Stade Open Space from Compagnie Dyptik presenting D-Construction. The exciting hip hop dancers on scaffolding were appreciated by an enthusiastic audience.

Mike Willis

HBC deputy leader Kim Forward, lead member for culture says it’s going to be an exciting few months. “I am delighted that the council can offer this fantastic free season of events to the community of Hastings,” she said.

“Stade Saturdays has something to offer everyone with circus, dance, music, food, and visual art. Enjoy the season which runs until October on the Stade, Hastings Old Town.”

This weekend’s entertainment features Hexagonal, who play high energy music with African and jazz influences. Essentially a co-operative, the group, which comprises of Jason Yarde-alto sax, Greg Heath-tenor sax/flute, Graham Flowers-trumpet, John Donaldson-piano, Simon Thorpe-bass and Tristan Banks-drums, has worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including the London Symphony Orchestra, Mica Paris, Van Morrison, James Brown, Liane Carroll, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse and David Gilmour to name but a few.

The band are now hailed as a jazz ‘super group’ by the 606 club and others.

Next weekend (Saturday, July 7) dancers (and would-be dancers) can join an evening of ballroom, salsa and tango dancing at Strictly Stade Saturdays with workshops from 5pm.

On July 14 Direct from Nashville via Hastings Old Town, Mike Willis’s well-crafted songs are more California than Tennessee bringing a little West Coast to the English south coast. At times intimate, then singalong, then rocking, Willis is a man for all musical seasons. Catch him performing with his band, a little piece of Americana with Hastings’ best.

The programme continues throughout the next few months, culminating with Hastings Bonfire Night celebrations on October 13.

Cllr Forward added: “If you haven’t yet experienced a Stade Saturday, you have missed a truly wonderful evening! Our programme is

designed to appeal to all groups in our community and we hope you will bring your friends and family to enjoy these wonderful events.”

Visit the website at: www.hastings.gov.uk/stadesaturdays or the HBC Facebook page for more information on upcoming events and updates.