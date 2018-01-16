Friends walk 1,000 miles to raise cash for charity close to their hearts

Three local residents spent most of last year striding out to raise funds for charity by taking part in an epic 1000 mile walking challenge.

Friends Alison Hitchman, Rosana Gurka and Tracey Hills began the Walk 1000 Miles in 2017 challenge at the beginning of last year. Alison says that, as they undertook the challenge, they set up a just giving page to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity (BTC), a cause that is close to their hearts. “We have all sadly lost family members to brain tumours,” she said. “My cousin, Rosana’s Mother-in-law and Tracey’s niece.”

Alison said that the trio sometimes had to push themselves to complete the challenge. “At times it was a bit hard when the weather wasn’t great, but the fact that people were donating and the thought of the money we were raising for BTC spurred us on.”

On a blustery day (Saturday, December 30) the friends met up for their final walk together, having all reached the 1000 miles mark. Alison said: “At this point we were just shy of raising £700 (our original target was £500) and through the power of social media this point was reached that evening and we were all very proud and excited. The following morning (New Year’s Eve) I received an email from Just Giving to say an anonymous donation of £300 had been made taking our total raised to £1000. We are all really pleased to have reached the target and the £300 was the icing on the cake.”

“We thank each and everyone who supported us and donated to this important cause.” Visit: http://www.justgiving.com/Alison -Rosana1000miles.