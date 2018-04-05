Group is meeting to discuss issue of chemical effects

Bexhill Environmental Group and the Bexhill Science Cafe are inviting the public to attend a special meeting to discuss chemicals in the environment.

It takes place at Beulah Baptist Church Hall, Clifford Road, at 7.15pm on Wednesday April 25.

Guest speaker is Dr David Gee, a Visiting Fellow at the University of Greenwich, who will introduce a discussion about what can be done by the chemical industry and the Government to reduce the risks of harmful effects of chemicals in the environment and increase their safe re-use.

Dr Gee worked for the European Environment Agency for 15 years and helped both initiate and draft both UK and EU regulations on industrial and consumer chemicals.

He is a former Director of Friends of the Earth.

He said: “People and wildlife are exposed to mixtures of some 10,000 chemicals in consumer and medicinal products and contaminated water, food, air and soil.

“While they bring many benefits, some can cause cancer, allergies. diabetes, dementia, as well as respiratory, cardiovascular, skin, immunological and reproductive diseases, such as birth defects and low sperm counts. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable.

“Ecosystems are also degraded harming mammals, birds, fish, bees, insects and molluscs.

“EU regulations on chemicals, pesticides and food, introduced in 2007, have helped reduce many of the harmful immediate of chemicals in the environment, but the long term effects of chemicals are still not well controlled.”

Refreshments will be served at 7pm before the meeting starts.