Hastings Beatles Day in pictures

Hundreds of people packed into the White Rock Theatre on Sunday to enjoy a day of Beatles music for a good cause

The popular annual event, now in its 20th year, featured 100 acts with over 500 performers playing across four stages performing to help raise funds for Macmillan Cander Relief. This was Pete Prescott’s last year organising the event. Over the years Beatles Day has raised over £275,000 to help people living with cancer.

