Hastings Beer Festival helps provide life saving technology to local lifeguards

Hastings Round Table recently presented Hastings Voluntary Lifeguards with a ‘family’ (adult, child and baby) of new resuscitation training manikins.

The adult and child come with feedback technology which show the depth, recoil and speed of compressions together with the volume and effectiveness of the rescue breaths.

The technology then ‘scores’ the effectiveness of the whole CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation) and gives a ‘teaching point’ for improvement.

The baby manikin has been redesigned to ensure that the head is in the correct position for effective rescue breathing.

Should the head be in an incorrect position the air won’t go into the lungs.

CPR is an essential life skill that everyone should learn. It can be learnt by all ages, as the photos show ! CPR will ‘buy’ critical time for someone to get an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and an ambulance.

The manikins will be used to train our members of all ages, run lifesaving and lifeguarding courses and very importantly the 2 hour community ‘Save A Life’ workshops that we hold for any groups.

The club is keen to promote and encourage new members and anyone interested in joining the club or attending a ‘Save a Life workshop’ should contact Di Cooke, telephone 07970 424669 or e mail info@hastingslifeguards.org.uk. The Round Table’s popular annual Beer and Music Festival has raised thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes over the years. It takes place this July on the Oval.

