Hastings Half Marathon race director apologises for running out of medals

The Hastings Half Marathon race director has apologised to runners who were left without a medal after completing the 13.1 mile course.

More than 2,400 runners completed the Hastings Half Marathon on Sunday (March 24) with many raising money for a charity or needy cause.

However, some runners complained that by the time they completed the course, the organisers had ran out of medals.

Trudi Betts said she was left without a medal after completing the course in three hours.

She added: “They announced over the tannoy that there were 65+ people left to come in so quite a lot of us disappointed.

“If they knew how many people were entered why didn’t they have enough? Poor organisation.”

Responding to the disappointed runners, race director Eric Hardwick said: “We do admit to running out of brasses, and for this we sincerely apologise.

“We should have had more than necessary, but found out that we had been ‘shortchanged’ by our supplier, who is taking some stick from us because of this.

“We told, and apologised, to as many finishers as possible, and told them that we will post their brass onto them.

“Sorry if we missed anyone.

“It is a shame that a great event should have any problems, but it is always difficult to get perfection. But we try.

“We are glad that over 2,500 people enjoyed the event, and have raised substantial sums for needy causes, and we are sorry for the later finishers, who put such a great effort into the event, that should be in anyway disappointed.”

On the Hastings Observer Facebook page, Adrian Skelton claimed the organisers also ran out of water during the event.

Mr Harwick denied this claim. He added: “It is totally untrue that we ran out of water on any of our water stations.

“The Scouts and helpers did a fantastic job serving plenty of water to thirsty runners.

“We are aware of later participants who have complained that there was no water at Ore. This is completely wrong.

“Even when the Scouts stood down, as no one else could be found left on the course, they still left some water just in case, and there was always water available at the Co-Op.

“The next water station at 12 miles was also fully manned.”

