Hastings MP Amber Rudd praises work of charity which supports families in Hastings and Rother

Hastings MP Amber Rudd praised the work of community charity the Fellowship of St Nicholas (FSN) during a recnt visit.

Now in its 80th year, FSN is a charity which supports families and children in Hastings and Rother.

The MP met with Chairman Peter Carcas and Chief Executive Tracey Rose, to hear about the recently launched Baby Pantry Project designed to support new mothers with baby formula, nappies and baby clothes for those in need.

SEE ALSO: Man had knife in Hastings town centre shop

Several new families were helped in this way both prior to and after Christmas, and this new service is already highly valued.

Amber said: “It was inspiring to hear of the many innovative ways in which FSN supports those in need, including not only the Baby Pantry Project, but also the distribution of Christmas hampers generously donated by a businessman; the activities of FSN as a Wellbeing Hub and mental health support.

“I also heard about the Food Pantry Project operated by volunteers in their two cafes, one of which is in the town centre in Middle Street and provides food for community use from the Hastings Fareshare Hub, with food donated by supermarkets and local suppliers for those referred to them by professionals and the Hastings Area Community Trust.

“There is no doubt that FSN provides significant support to those in need including newborns, young mothers, families, and the elderly and is a fantastic asset to Hastings.”

Tracey Rose said: “It was great to have the opportunity to meet Amber and highlight the work we do at FSN. We aim to react quickly to the needs of children, young people and families and are proud to be able to provide services that meet the needs of our community.”

For more on FSN visit www.fsncharity.co.uk.

see also: Pensioner made to do unpaid work following dishonest benefit claim

See also: Man who drove on Hastings road after taking cocktail of drugs is jailed