Hastings photographer captures stunning image of moon

Hastings photographer Sid Saunders took advantage of the clear skies on Wednesday night to capture this stunning picture of the moon over the town.

The image, of the shadowed moon reveals an impressive level of detail.

He commented: “It was a cold, clear evening and I took the picture at around 8.45pm”.

Sid has been busy recently covering events such as the Hastings Carnival Court selection evening and a presentation at the Ghost of Dunkirk lifeboat, but still finds time to take some impressive pictures of local wildlife on his walks around town.

See also: Stunning St Leonards property is on market for £1.5 million

See also: Big Wheel will light up Hastings seafront