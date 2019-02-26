Hastings van driver more than three times over drink drive limit ordered to do unpaid work

A Hastings van driver who drove on Christmas Eve while more than three times over the drink drive limit has been banned for more than two years and ordered to complete 150 hours of community service according to a court document.

Samuel Riggs, 21, of Queens Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall van on Old Top Road, Hastings, on December 24, when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on January 23.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 114 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 28 months.

