Bexhill care home praised for addressing previous concerns

A Bexhill care home which required improvement two years ago has been praised in its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection report for addressing concerns.

Eridge House Rest Home, in Richmond Road, Bexhill, was previously inspected in August 2016 where it was found it required improvements in relation to the safe management of medicines, the robustness of the quality assurance system and the fact the provider had not informed the CQC about notifiable incidents and accidents.

On March 29, the CQC carried out an unannounced inspection ‘to look at all aspects of the service’ and to confirm the service now met legal requirements.

In its report, published on June 28, the CQC said: “We found improvements had been made, the provider had met the legal requirements and the overall rating had improved to ‘good’.

“The quality assurance system had been reviewed and areas for change had been identified and prioritised to drive improvement.

“The management had carried out regular audits, including medicines, care plans, health and safety and infection control. The registered manager had sent notifications to CQC with regard to incidents that may affect the provision of care and support.”

Eridge House Rest Home is registered to provide personal care and accomodation to up to 43 older people (65 years and older) and, at the time of the inspection, was caring for 34 people.

The report said most residents were independent and had the capacity to make decisions about the care provided but others, due to health care needs, were supported with personal care and mobilising around the home.

The report added: “People at Eridge Rest Home can all communicate effectively. However, where people had specific needs, such as slight confusion or limited eyesight, a ‘passport’ had been developed and included in their care plans for people to take with them if they had appointments outside the home.

“Care plans were written and reviewed by people and staff, to ensure people made decisions about all aspects of the support they received.

“People were supported to eat nutritious meals and drink enough fluids and staff provided assistance when needed. Staff supported people to maintain their health and well-being, with appointments arranged with healthcare professionals as required.”