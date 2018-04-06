Home’s improvements see it taken out of special measures

A Bexhill care home has been taken out of special measures after making great improvements to its care.

Ash Grove Care Home, on Woodville Road, was placed into special measures in May 2017 after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found breaches in regulation on three separate visits since December 2014.

However, during an unannounced and comprehensive inspection in February this year, the service was found to meet all legal requirements, and to have made improvements in all the required areas.

Ash Grove was rated ‘good’ overall in a report published on March 21. It was deemed ‘good’ in categories regarding safety, care, effectiveness and responsiveness, but was rated ‘requires improvement’ when assessed whether it is well-led.

The report stated: “At this inspection we found significant improvements had been made and the provider is now meeting the regulations. However, time is needed to fully embed these improvements into everyday practice and ensure improvements made are sustained and the service continues to develop.

“Staff were kind and caring. They treated people with respect and compassion. People’s rights to make their own decisions and choices were upheld and encouraged. Staff knew people really well. They had a good understanding of people’s individual needs and preferences. There were enough staff, who had been appropriately recruited to meet people’s needs.”

It added: “There was a comprehensive activity programme which people enjoyed participating in as they wished. This was being reviewed and developed to ensure it consistently met people’s individual needs and preferences.”

These activities include welcoming children from Rainbow Childcare Centre to the home to play games and sing songs with the residents, and adopting ducklings for the residents to hold.