Leading dementia scientists and doctors set to share crucial findings in Sussex

Scientists and doctors specialising in dementia are offering the public a chance to learn more about their work at a free event at the Amex Stadium this month.

Speakers on the day include Prof Clive Holmes, from the University of Southampton, who will talk about the growing understanding of how the immune system and inflammation are linked with Alzheimer’s, and Dr Oyinkan Adesakin, from the University of Sussex, who will speak about her work using fruit flies to gain insight into disease processes involved in Alzheimer’s.

The scientists and doctors are from the University of Sussex as well as the universities in Portsmouth, Southampton, and Bournemouth

The free event on Thursday, January 31 has been organised by members of the Alzheimer’s Research UK South Coast Network Centre, a community of researchers from the universities of Sussex, Portsmouth, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Hands-on research

Professor of BioChemistry, Louise Serpell, who has helped organise the event, said: “We are very pleased to be hosting this event in Sussex and provide an opportunity for people in the local area to find out more about work taking place across the region to better understand dementia.

“In addition to talks, there will be interactive activities where people can meet scientists informally and get hands-on with their research; we are looking forward to hearing the ideas and suggestions of the audience.”

Dementia figures set to rise

As yet, while there are treatments that can help with the symptoms, there is currently no way to slow or stop the diseases that cause dementia.

Figures suggest the number of people around the world living with dementia is set to dramatically increase from 50 million today to 152 million people by 2050, emphasising how important current research is in improving diagnosis and delivering life-changing treatment.

Research is providing hope for the future

Dr Katy Stubbs from Alzheimer’s Research UK will be speaking at the meeting. She said: “These events help to create a forum for the general public, people with dementia and their carers, to exchange their own experiences and knowledge with leading researchers and clinicians.

“Research is providing hope for the future, and we hope people attend to find out more about the progress being made. There will be free health information available to take away on the day, as well as a chance to find out how you can get involved in dementia research studies and help the global effort to make breakthroughs possible.”

What is dementia?

Dementia affects more than 850,000 people in the UK, including more than 3,000 people in Brighton and Hove alone.

The condition, most commonly caused by Alzheimer’s disease, affects people’s ability to remember, think, plan and communicate.

The diseases that cause dementia get worse over time, and impact more and more aspects of a person’s life.

Alzheimer’s Research

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the country’s leading dementia research charity, dedicated to making life-changing breakthroughs in diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure.

They fund more than £31 million of pioneering dementia research across the UK, including £1.8 million across the South Coast, supporting scientists in the region to uncover more about the causes of dementia.

Essential information

The free event is being held from 2.30-5pm on Thursday, January 31 at the Amex Stadium, Brighton, BN1 9BL. There will be free parking and refreshments will be available.

Attendance is free but booking is required. You can register online here or by calling the School of Life Sciences office on 01273 678057.

MORE STORIES:

Sussex academics spell out benefits of Dry January

East Sussex children not doing enough exercise each day – with more than 80 per cent failing to hit target