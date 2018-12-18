Thieves who stole Crawley life-saving equipment ‘put lives at risk’

Thieves have stolen life-saving equipment in Crawley.

Crooks targeted the bowls club in Southgate and took a defibrillator.

Sussex Heart Charity awarded the Crawley Wellbeing Team and the Crawley Bowls and Croquet Development Group five defibrillators, including one located at Southgate Bowls Club.

The emergency life-saving devices can be used to help restart the heart after a cardiac arrest.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Crawley Borough Council Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, said: “This is very sad news, whoever has stolen this device has potentially put lives at risk.

“The Sussex Heart Charity have been very generous in providing these devices and it is a terrible shame that one or two people have decided to take advantage of that generosity. I would encourage anyone who may know anything about the whereabouts of the device, to get in touch.”

Chief executive of Sussex Heart Charity Terry Ayres said: “We at the Sussex Heart Charity are very sad when one of these devices is taken. The defibrillators, if needed, will save someone’s life. Stealing these could potentially steal a life. “

If you know anything regarding the stolen AED, contact 101, quoting crime reference number: 47180186385.

Sussex Heart Charity is fundraising to replace the stolen device.

To donate text AEDS00 and the amount to 70070, donate online at www.sussexheartcharity.org, or by cheque to The Sussex Heart Charity, Southpoint, 8 Paston Place, Brighton, BN2 1HA.