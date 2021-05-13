If you see this teenager in Sussex dial 999
Anyone who sees this missing teenager in Sussex should dial 999, police have advised.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 6:02 pm
Updated
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 6:04 pm
Gregton Bower was last seen in Bognor Regis on Monday May 3.
The 16-year-old is described as being around 5ft 7in, of medium build and with black, plaited hair.
He is last known to have been wearing a dark blue Nike fleece, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
Gregton has links to south London, including the Lewisham and Deptford areas, and Gravesend in Kent.
If you see Gregton in Sussex please dial 999.
If you have any further information to assist the police investigation please report this online or call 101 quoting serial 1352 of 04/05.