King Offa pupils excell at annual education and awareness event

King Offa primary academy pupils came out tops in the annual ‘Safety in Action’ education and awareness event at Bexhill Community Fire Station.

Organised by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) the project teaches children aged 10-11 how to deal with or avoid life threatening situations. Different agencies staged scenarios, including road safety, personal safety; what to do with a casualty; reporting a fire and home based risks; the dangers of the railway line; water; alcohol; electrical and cycle safety. Members of Bexhill Lions Club and Bexhill College students, studying the Public Service Course, helped at the event.

King Offa Year 6 pupils received the highest points out of twenty schools. Each child received a certificate and a workbook from ESFRS to reinforce the safety messages. Sophie Hepworth, Public Health Specialist ESFRS said: “The school came out top and the pupils excelled in making the 999 call and were very caring with the casualty.”

At morning assembly the winners’ certificate was presented by Bexhill Station Manager Dan Channon to pupil Lilly Emery. He said: “We are delighted to be working with local agencies and Bexhill Lions Club to deliver the event in the Rother area. Congratulations to King Offa on winning the competition. They clearly showed a real understanding of the risks in a variety of situations which I’m sure will stay with them.”

Bexhill Lion Richard Winrow presented a trophy and a cheque for £150 to Ryan Laker, Acting Head of King Offa school who said the School was delighted to win and they were very proud of the winning pupils.