Magistrates Court results

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for April 9 - April 11.

April 9:

Stephen Wood, 28, of Quantock Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hastings on February 26. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

April 10:

Marcus Bevan, 49, of Milward Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Queens Road, Hastings, on January 31. He was fined £40.

Bobbie Garner, 21, of Springfields, Ticehurst, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Ferry Road, Rye, on July 22. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation and £500 in prosecution costs.

April 11:

Danny Coakley, 27, of Duke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer and a charge of damaging glasses belonging to a police officer. The offences took place at Ferry Road, Rye, on March 11. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Dean Elliott, 18, of Telham Lane, Battle, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a number plate from a vehicle at Woodhams Close, Battle on October 18 last year. He also indicated pleas of guilty to eight charges of making off without paying for fuel. The offences took place at petrol stations at London Road, Hurst Green, Glyne Gap and Hailsham, between September 18 and November 12 last year. He was found guilty of entering a shed at Ponts Green, Ashburnham, between October 16 and 17 last year and stealing a Yamaha keyboard worth £300. He was remanded, on unconditional bail, to Hastings Magistrates Court on May 2.

Donald Gordon, 46, of Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Sedlescombe on February 24. He also indicated pleas of guilty to two charges of being in breach of a restraining order imposed by magistrates on November 20 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Daniel Hall, 31, of Norman Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and damaging the front door lock of a property. The offences took place at Hastings on March 9. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Dayne Hawkins, 19, of Quantock Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to burglary and stealing £100 from a property in Winchelsea Road, Hastings, on February 16. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 9 and released on bail with conditions not to enter Winchelsea Road and to report to Hastings Police Station three times a week.

Laura Wagner, 24, of Duke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer The offences took place at Ferry Road, Rye, on March 11. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Benjamin Reade, 19, of Wellington Place, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a three-stone diamond engagement ring worth £7,500. The theft took place at Guestling between January 7 and January 30. He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a speaker, worth £200. The theft took place at Guestling between January 18 and February 8. He indicated a plea of guilty to making false representation at a pawnshop at Hastings on January 30, falsely purporting to be the owner of the engagement ring. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.