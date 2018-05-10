Man injured in Bexhill collision with ice cream van

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision with an ice cream van in Bexhill at the weekend.

Police said they were called to the scene in De La Warr Road at around 7.30pm on Sunday (May 6).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The pedestrian, a 55-year-old local man, was taken to Conquest Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“The driver, a 25-year-old man from St Leonards, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“There is no suggestion at this stage that the driver was at fault for the collision.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online at www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse or phone 101, quoting serial 1161 of 06/05.