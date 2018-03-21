Meet lovely jubbly Gwyneth at Ovarian Cancer Action fundraiser

There’s the chance to meet one of the UK’s best known actresses, Gwyneth Strong, well-known for her role as Cassandra Trotter in the hit TV series Only Fools and Horses, who will be promoting awareness of Ovarian Cancer Action at a May Day fundraiser.

Gwyneth, a patron of Ovarian Cancer Action, visited Cream Hairdressing, Little Common last Tuesday (March 23) to promote Ovarian Cancer Action Month; March. Gwyneth sadly lost her Mum to ovarian cancer 15 years ago so witnessed the devastating impact of the disease. Gwyneth says she’s dedicated to raising awareness and fundraising for the Ovarian Cancer Action research centre. “Ovarian cancer kills more women than all the other gynaecological cancers together,” she said. “It’s not right, then, that it doesn’t get the attention it deserves. More awareness will lead to better funding, and that means fewer lives lost. That’s why I am so dedicated to my role as patron to the charity. I will do all I can to make more people aware and improve outcomes for women affected by the disease.”

Cream owner Sally Wickens says she’s been styling Gwyneth’s hair for around five years and they often chat about her work with the charity. “As we work with women all day I thought our salon would be the perfect place to help raise money and awareness about this terrible cancer that takes so many women’s lives each year,” she said. “On May 1 (from 4pm) we will hold our Ovarian Cancer Action Fundraiser Evening. Gwyneth will give a talk about Ovarian Cancer Action and potential new advances in screening, and sign copies of the Ovarian Cancer Action Recipes for Life book, which cost £5. There will also be a raffle, and, Champagne! All proceeds raised will go to Ovarian Cancer Action.”