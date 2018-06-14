MP Amber Rudd praises the work of Glyne Gap School during visit

Amber Rudd MP visited Glyne Gap School on Friday 25 May, and was given a tour of the school and its fantastic new playground.

Kirsty Prawanna, Head Teacher, commented: “It was good to meet with Amber to celebrate our pupils’ achievements.

“We also discussed issues and concerns that are a real priority for our parents, such as support for pupils and their families during school holidays, evenings and weekends and the need for more respite provision locally.

“We spoke about the importance of aspirations for our pupils, including work, in a wider social context and the ongoing need for students to access enriching and fulfilling opportunities in the local community when they leave Glyne Gap School.”

Amber said: “It was such a pleasure to meet with Kirsty, Veronique Pullen, and other staff members to witness at first hand their commitment and dedication to all of their pupils, whose needs are so complex and often profound.

“It is very reassuring to know that such a valuable resource is within our locality to meet the needs of children from the age of 2 to 19, with severe learning disabilities, and often additional needs including physical, medical, sensory and autistic spectrum condition.”

“It is truly inspiring to know that Glyne Gap staff are committed to a Total Communication philosophy where pupils’ individual communication needs are put at the forefront of their learning with emphasis specifically placed on developing independence, personal autonomy, functional life skills and friendship.

“As many as 57% of pupils are making outstanding progress, whilst all pupils are making at least good progress.”

Kirsty Prawanna said: “Our school is a friendly place where all are respected.

“We want our pupils to lead happy and fulfilled lives now and in the future and we believe learning is the key to unlocking such lives.”

The school held a Grand Opening of its new playground last month. They held a tea party attended by parents, pupils and staff along with organisations and individuals, who had kindly donated to the project.

