This is why the Shalamar concert at Hastings White Rock tonight has been postponed

Shalamar Photo: TOSB Concerts NNL-210528-074645001

The event with special guest Phil Fearon was due to be held at 7.30pm this evening at the White Rock Theatre as part of a UK-wide tour.

A statement from organisers, which was posted on the Shalamar Friends Facebook page last night (Monday, September 13), said: “As one of a number of health and safety measures introduced this year, everyone working on the Shalamar UK tour has been regularly testing for Covid-19 and sadly, today a member of the touring party has tested positive.

“This unfortunately means that the final show of the tour at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings tomorrow night has had to be postponed.

“Further information will be provided by the venue soon and once a new date has been arranged it will be added to the shalamar.info website.

“Sorry to disappoint our Hastings Shalamar Friends with this news and apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

Shalamar had a number of hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s, including songs such as Take That to the Bank, I Owe You One, I Can Make You Feel Good, A Night to Remember, and There It Is.

In the 1980s, Phil Fearon was the lead singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist for the band Galaxy.

His hit singles include Dancing Tight, What Do I Do?, Everybody’s Laughing, I Can Prove It and This Kind of Love.

Tonight’s event had been postponed twice before, first from June 2020 and then from June this year.