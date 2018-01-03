New Horizons pupils show skills as they enjoy kickboxing lessons

Four pupils from New Horizons School in St Leonards successfully completed their first kickboxing grading under the watchful eye of Hastings Kickboxing Academy (HKA) chief instructor Carl Denne.

Maddie Wright, Ryan Cruttenden, Thomas Mann and Oliver Mayatt were required to demonstrate a variety of techniques and skills as well as producing a number of physical fitness exercises designed to test their fitness.

They performed well and were presented with a certificate and red sash from Carl Denne during the school’s end of term celebration assembly.

The four pupils worked extremely hard at school with PE teachers and through visits to HKA in readiness for their hour-long grading assessment with Carl Denne.

New Horizons, currently rated outstanding by Ofsted, is a school for boys and girls, aged seven - 16, with emotional, mental health and social difficulties.

It gives the pupils every opportunity to strive and better themselves, both emotionally and physically, through a well-structured curriculum, in which physical education and outdoor education plays a big part.

Carl Denne has been currently teaching for over 20 years and running HKA since 1998. Hastings Kickboxing Academy has been running for many years now and has developed a great program to help development for all ages.

For more details on training with Hastings Kickboxing Academy, visit www.hastingskickboxing.co.uk or call Carl Denne on 07949 221946.