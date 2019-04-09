New look Fountain pub at Queens Road in Hastings is set for big Easter re-opening

Work has been ongoing on a major project to transform the Fountain pub in Queens Road, Hastings.

Now the pub has announced it is on course for a big Easter opening.

The pub was part of the Shepherd Neame estate but now looks to be a smart independent bar to be called The Fountain on Queens.

The owners have not been revealing many details about what the pub will be like but a ‘cocktails’ hashtag on the Facebook page may offer a clue.

News of the Easter re-opening brought an enthusiastic response on social media with comments on Facebook such as ‘Can’t wait to see what you have done to it’ and ‘can’t wait until you open’.

The two bar Fountain was a Whitbread pub for many years and had an off-sales door. It was acquired by Faversham based brewers Shepherd Neame in their wide-scale purchase of much of the Whitbread estate in Hastings.

At a time when many pubs across the country are closing their doors on an almost weekly basis, this continues a welcome revival in the Hastings and Rother area, which has seen new pubs, including micro-pubs, opening their doors and others going from strength to strength.

A particular renaissance has taken place around the Morrisons end of Queens Road, which some are now referring to as the ‘Queens Quarter’.

These have included the re-invention of the Imperial as a popular brew pub with a wood burning pizza oven, and the Drift In cafe bar, friendly bar offering fresh coffee, a range of teas, homemade cakes, paninis, brunch, full English, Gluten free, vegan food, local ciders, local ales, imported lagers and over 23 gins.

The Sunshine European Cafe Bar, on Queens Road, serves authentic home-cooked food and a selection of Latvian beers.

Not far away from that end of Queens Road, the Eel and Bear bottle shop, in Waldegrave Street, by St Andrews Square, offers one of the best selections of local and imported craft beers in the whole of the South East, while Queens Deli has a well deserved reputation for its food range and salt-beef sandwiches.

