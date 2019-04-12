New minibus will make all the difference for disabled people in Rye area

A group which offers care facilities for disabled and sensory impaired adults is celebrating after finally getting a much needed minibus.

Rye based Encompass Care provide a social atmosphere, day care, holistic therapies, workshops, arts and crafts and outings.

The new minibus, dubbed the Green Goddess by member Tracy Martin, will play a vital role in allowing disabled members to enjoy outings, meals out, visiting garden centres, museums and shows.

Irna Mortlock, from Encompass, said: “After much searching and fund raising, the minibus was finally purchased and delivered from Sheffield. We would like to thank Rye Mayor Cllr Boyd, Cllr Cheryl Creaser, Councillor Ian Potter, Gill and Jim Wood, Woodroffe Benton, Judith and Martin Blincow from the Mermaid Inn, Andy McConnell, Rye Community Shop, The Quakers, Rye Allotments Society, Gina Williams, Rye Bonfire Society, Derek Bayntun and Hastings Lions, for their generous and unfailing support over the past ten months, without their donations and help, the Green Goddess would still have remained a dream.

“Now we can take everyone out and about, and put into practice our ethos, which is to assist disabled people, to get out into the wider community. Having our own vehicle which can take four wheelchairs will make this possible.”

Encompass meet at Tilling Green Community Centre, Rye every Thursday and Friday from 10am - 4pm and are looking for more volunteers and drivers.

