New weather warning for Saturday across Sussex

A new weather warning has been issued by the Met Office this morning for more strong gusting winds on Saturday (March 16) across Sussex.

The warning is from 4am until 9pm.

More gusting wind on the way

The Met Office says: “Gusts of 50-60mph are expected quite widely, with some more exposed locations seeing wind gusts of around 70mph, mainly in coastal areas and just inland.”

It is likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Delays to public transport are likely, with longer journey times for rail and bus services.

Difficult driving conditions are possible, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges being the main concern.

The Met Office have a current warning until 1pm for strong gusting winds across West and East Sussex.