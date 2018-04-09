Nominate a bus driver for award

Local bus company Stagecoach is inviting passengers to nominate their favourite member of staff for the Customer Service Champions Award.

This is the ninth year of the company’s UK-wide Champions Awards which recognise staff achievements in a number of categories including safety, environment, health, innovation, community and customer service.

All employees nominated will be in with a chance of winning a gold, silver or bronze champions award along with a cash prize.

In addition, customers who nominate a winning employee will also receive a cash prize.

Stagecoach Operations Director, Joanne Howe, said: “We know many of our staff have a great relationship with our customers and the job they do is appreciated by many local people. This is a chance for our customers to help local staff gain recognition at a national level as well as potentially winning a prize themselves.

“We hope people will nominate their favourite Stagecoach employee in the south east region.”

Customers who wish to nominate an employee should visit www.stagecoachbus.com or email champions@stagecoachgroup.com to give details of the staff member and an explanation of why they believe the employee deserves to win an award. The deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday May 25.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)