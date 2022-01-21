I looked with interest in a recent copy of the Hastings Observer at the proposed new road layout for the A21 at The Harrow on the entrance to Hastings and can see this is a flawed idea.

The notion of traffic lights will crate permanent traffic queues at peak times causing gridlock and heavy air pollution, this proposal is not the answer.

Whatever needs to be actioned to improve the current layout needs real money spending with a bigger long term vision and not dabbling with some traffic management and hoping for the best.

The proposed junction. Picture from Sea Change Sussex SUS-211214-103257001

Late last year we had an unusual set of temporary traffic lights set up in this location for one day only with no road works taking place.

Have you read? New Jobcentre opens its doors in Hastings shopping centre - but not everyone is happy

I assume this was a trial to see how traffic levels would look with the proposed improvements, it was a chaotic disaster with the whole area paralysed with long queues from all routes all day.

Seachange / ESCC / National Highways, please do not proceed with this idea with traffic lights! Keep Junction Road open as well.

The new roundabouts off the Queensway have been an expensive folly, with no clear vision on how it should be completed and functioning.

I’m sure the budget for these ‘road improvements’ have all been spent now, but don’t paralyse the only main route in and out of Hastings please, Its been called a ‘Queensway Gateway’ if this goes ahead, it’s going to be more of a ‘Harrow Bridge Car Park’.

Don’t forget the Harrow Bridge was designed to accommodate four lanes when built over 50 years ago, so maximise the opportunity to get the final part of the project right, if there’s not the budget, spend it instead on resurfacing our terrible local road network that’s not fit for purpose.

I’m sure the final decision makers on the last stage of the work will not be the ones sitting in the long stationary traffic queues when they have completed their task.

Have you read? Take a look inside stunning former Victorian bath house now a family home with bowling alley and cinema