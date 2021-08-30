SUS-210826-110100001

Watching the Scrap Heap Challenge in Egerton Park on Sunday was an absolute delight. Homemade boats made from scrap were being raced along the “canal” by the lake. It was lovely to see all the children, no technology in sight, entering into the fun and getting very excited.

The grown up children too had some fine examples including an old violin. It is amazing what can be made with a lot of imagination and ingenuity.

The infamous Bexhill on Sea wind was gusting in all directions and causing much hilarity and at one point all the leading boats were sent backwards.

I am already thinking about entering next year, I wonder what could be done with a couple of shampoo bottles and a few hair rollers?