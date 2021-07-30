Manor Gardens car park in Bexhill SUS-200109-155420001

Parking charges at the Manor Barn car park in Bexhill Old Town can be paid only by phone using the RingGo app.

This is a great disadvantage for the many, mostly elderly, who do not have use of the required phone.

This car park has been used over many years for appointments at the close-by health surgery, where I am a patient, but this is not now available without the app.

There is also often little alternative parking within walking distance, increasing the difficulty for the elderly.

The beautiful Manor Barn gardens are also not now accessible for many without the app, a sad loss of pleasure and amenity.

The present payment method discriminates against the elderly members of our community and is intolerable.

An alternative means of payment should be added to allow fuller use of the parking area.

Perhaps our new town council can take this up to ensure action is taken?