Thanks to the Yarn Bombers of Battle who have yet again festooned our lovely town with wonderful displays of festive knitting and crocheting
Friday, 17th December 2021, 7:43 am
The dedication and imagination of the group is wonderful, whichever season we are in they are there to decorate our town for residents and visitors to enjoy.
Yarn Bombers your work is really appreciated, I hope you have fun and companionship whilst working on your wonderful displays. Thank you so much.
Hazel Sharman
Netherfield Hill Battle
