Well done to the Bexhill Town councillors

Rother District Council’s chairman Cllr Brian Drayson signing the Community Governance Order SUS-210222-113710001

Congratulations to the new 18 councillors elected to form Bexhill Town Council.

Little disappointed two wards were not contested. However, along with the 18 Bexhill Rother District councillors our 4 new county councillors and our MP, Bexhill has a great future to look forward too if they all work together.

I suggest one of the first acts would be to upgrade our three gateway signs which are looking the worst for wear, plus erect a new one along Combe Haven Way.