Well done to the Bexhill Town councillors
From: Paul Lendon, 122 Buxton Drive, Bexhill-on-Sea
Congratulations to the new 18 councillors elected to form Bexhill Town Council.
Little disappointed two wards were not contested. However, along with the 18 Bexhill Rother District councillors our 4 new county councillors and our MP, Bexhill has a great future to look forward too if they all work together.
I suggest one of the first acts would be to upgrade our three gateway signs which are looking the worst for wear, plus erect a new one along Combe Haven Way.
Please send your letters to [email protected] Letters must be accompanied by a full name and address. Anonymous letters are never printed. We reserve the right to edit letters for any reason.