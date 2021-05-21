Why trim the trees on Bexhill Down so much?

Trees on Bexhill Down in May 2019. Picture form Google Maps SUS-210521-092858001

I would like to know who in their wisdom decided that it would be a good idea to pollard some of the trees on Bexhill Down to within an inch of their lives, just leaving the trunks. Who could possibly think that it would enhance the beauty of the trees by chopping off every single branch?

It is well known that it is the leaves of trees that absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and help to transfer carbon into the ground. How can a poor tree perform this useful and indeed vital function when it is deprived of its branches? Although I am sure the trees will do their best to produce some leaves and try to live their lives, they are doing so looking stunted and ugly instead of putting forth greenery to take on their full summer glory and be assets to Bexhill Down, instead of the eyesores that they have become.

We need as many trees as possible to be planted, nurtured and encouraged to enhance the attractiveness of our town as well as to absorb as many unpleasant chemicals as possible that are produced by busy traffic, for which Bexhill Road is well known.

Please leave the trees alone in future, to be as beautiful as nature intended!