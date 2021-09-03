Hughies has been in existence in Bexhill for some 8 years, owned and run by Sandra and her family, the cafe being named in memory of her late father. Sandra has gone over and above to maintain an excellent and reliable service to both the town and the wider community. During Covid she traded whenever possible, always with a cheery smile and a warm welcome.

In more recent times she has been required to place her tables and chairs within a prescribed boundary, indicated by metal studs, installed presumably by the council. The tables along the side of the promenade have indeed been a godsend and a delight for her many customers, but she was recently advised by a local councillor to apply for a pavement trading licence to allow her to continue to provide this welcome facility. That application has since been rejected without explanation. Since other seafront businesses appear to be able to place removable furniture on the promenade, it begs the question as to why - it is surely only right and fair that Hughies should be given a full explanation of the council’s decision.