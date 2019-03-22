Parade of military vehicles coming to Hastings

An amazing procession of military vehicles is set to make an impressive display on Hastings seafront when it rolls into town on April 14.

The Invicta Military Vehicle Preservation Society hold the Sevenoaks to Hastings Military Road Run each year

This year they will be commemorating the 110th anniversary of the first occasion a body of troops was moved on operations by motor transport with a road run from Sevenoaks to Hastings.

In March 1909 the AA and the War Office organised the transport of 6oo Guardsmen from London to Hastings, carried in motor cars owned by members of the AA.

This will also be 11th consecutive year of the AA Commemorative Military Road Run is open to Military Soft skin vehicles and Motor Cycles in use by British Forces from 1909 to the present day, as well as Veteran, Vintage and Classic cars and motor cycles up to 1945.

Traditionally some 60 vehicles take part, leaving from at 10am from Sevenoaks Suffolk Way Car Park, to travel through Tonbridge and Pembury and down the A21, with a stop at the Chequers Inn in Lamberhurst, then on to Hastings.

The vehicles will then be on display to the public at the Stade Exhibition area (on the sea front near the Old Town). First arrivals are expected from 11.30am and will be staying to approximately 3.30pm

The run is being organised in aid of Combat Stress, who celebrate their 100th anniversary this year, and is supported by the AA.

For more information (and/or a vehicle entry form), please contact James Baxter 01883 740276 or by email at president@imps.org.uk.

Picture by Roberts Photographic

