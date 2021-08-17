Air ambulance lands in Hastings Alexandra Park for emergency incident

The air ambulance in Alexandra Park, Hastings. Picture by Peter Hazleton SUS-210817-165100001

It was seen landing in Alexandra Park at around 3.45pm.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “The air ambulance landed to assist us with a call to a private address.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a medical incident in Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, at 3.11pm today.

“A man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, by air ambulance.