Amazing Anna overcomes her disability to raise thousands for Sussex children’s charity.

Anna, 41 who lives in Burgess Hill, said: “I really wanted to help Chailey Heritage because they help people like me. A relative of mine was connected to the charity and I also went there for specialist physiotherapy and support when I was being treated at Great Ormond Street in London. I love a challenge and helping to support others facing their own challenges is so inspiring for me”.

Despite being diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Anna simply refuses to let her own physical challenges get in her way. Amazingly, she has taught herself to walk three times in her life.

Anna was able to walk unaided between the age of six and eleven, however after undergoing several surgical procedures, she was never able to walk unaided again and relies completely on her crutches and wheelchair to move from one place to another.

Walking a very short distance takes a huge effort, but Anna puts one foot in front of the other to help others. The sponsored walk was completed on the same day in stages, in three locations ; Hove seafront, Burgess Hill and Lindfield Common.

Each part of the course tested Anna’s resolve: “It’s hard to describe how much pain I experience when I walk and I use up to four to five times the energy that an average person does, so building up my stamina was vital to completing the challenge”.

Will Folkes, Chailey’s Fundraising Manager, said: “We are in awe of Anna and her determination to complete her challenge. She is an inspiration to all of us and the funds she has raised allowed us to reach the target to invest in a specially adapted new minibus. This minibus will help the amazing young people at Chailey Heritage get out and about in comfort and safety.”

Anna hopes her own achievements will encourage others to exceed their own expectations. “When I’m walking for others, I am doing the opposite of what my body wants to do, but I keep pushing through my pain barrier, and I succeed. Life can be challenging – but I’m super proud of myself”.

If you would still like to donate visit {https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annagracetaylor}