Art exhibition at Sedlescombe was ‘second to none’

An Easter Art Exhibition that raises funds for St Michael’s hospice, held at Sedlescombe Village Hall last weekend has been described as ‘second to none’.

The bi-annual exhibition ran for four days over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend (April 19-22) and St Michael’s hospice community fundraiser Hannah Hildreth says it was a great success.

St Michael's Hospice's Easter Art Show at Sedlescombe Village Hall.''Jo Crawford SUS-190420-104404001

“We had a good attendance with lots of beautiful paintings sold,” she said.

“The Easter Art Exhibition is a wonderful event that happens every two years, and was originally set up by local artist Tony Palmer, and his wife Renee Palmer.

“We would like to thank Tony and Renee for all their help towards this year’s exhibition.

“Thanks also to the team at Sedlescombe village hall for the use of their wonderful space, and the incredibly talented local artists, who showcased their stunning work across the Bank Holiday Weekend.

St Michael's Hospice's Easter Art Show at Sedlescombe Village Hall.''Lisa Elliott SUS-190420-104338001

“They each donated twenty percent of their sales to the hospice.

“In additional to the exhibition there was a fantastic raffle, and refreshments included wonderful hot cross buns, donated by Little Mill Bakery, St Leonards on Sea.

“Barbara Valentine also worked all four days providing her quick portraits, with all proceeds donated to the hospice.”

The amount raised from this year’s exhibition has yet to be announced but Hannah says they hope it will be somewhere in the region of previous events; last year £5,573.28 was raised for the hospice.

St Michael's Hospice's Easter Art Show at Sedlescombe Village Hall.''Darren Penfold SUS-190420-104351001

St Michael’s hospice provides high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother, and works collaboratively with others to improve end of life care for all.

Hannah added: “The quality of artwork at the Spring Art Exhibition this year was second to none.

“We look forward to seeing many of the artists again for our Summer Art Exhibition at the hospice, on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

“More details on this will be announced soon.”

St Michael's Hospice's Easter Art Show at Sedlescombe Village Hall.''Jane Masters, with her work. SUS-190420-104431001

For information on upcoming events visit the website at: www.stmichaelshospice.com