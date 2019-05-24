Author gives talk on smuggling at Hastings True Crime Museum

The True Crime Museum at White Rock, Hastings, brings local history author Lyn Watts to tell the story of her book ‘Gentlemen in Blue’ which details the bloody and shocking story of legendary smugglers George Ransley and the Aldington Gang.

Lyn will be bringing her writing to life at the Museum’s location in White Rock caves on Saturday May 25 at 1:30pm telling thrilling tales of times gone by.

There will be an opportunity to meet the author, ask questions and purchase signed copies of her fascinating book.

Suitable for all ages, Lyn will reveal the secrets of the smugglers and other interesting local facts.

General Admission Prices Apply The Museum also has a cunning game of detection for younger visitors and families

“I SPY” begins on May 25 and runs through to June 2.

For more information visit www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk

See also: Don’t miss free Street Food Festival in Hastings this weekend

See also: St Leonards wo man fined for having rottweiler lose in public gardens