Beachy Head, Eastbourne in the top 10 coastal walks in the UK

Now that the lockdown rules have been relaxed, long walks by the coast with a friend are back on the cards.

With this in mind, SaveOnEnergy.com/uk decided to find out which coastal walks are the highest rated based on online reviews on TripAdvisor. They compiled a list of all coastal walks on TripAdvisor and created a weighted ranking based on the number of reviews each walk received from one to five stars.

Gower Peninsular Swansea, Wales, came in at first place with a score of 4.86, while St. Brelade’s Bay Beach Jersey, Channel Islands took second place with a score of 4.85.

Quiraing Isle of Skye, Scotland took third place with a score of 4.84.

Sussex Newspapers staff photographer Justin Lycett went for a hike over the Beachy Head route and took these photographs of the beautiful scenery walkers can expect to enjoy.

