Bexhill College confirms Covid-19 case

The sixth-form college wrote to students on Monday (June 14) after being notified ‘that a member of the college community’ had tested positive for the virus on Monday morning.

The individual is currently self-isolating, according to Bexhill College.

Karen Hucker, the principal, added: “In order to mitigate potential risk, we have advised only students and staff who were in close contact with the individual to isolate and remain at home for the 10 day isolation period from potentially being infected.

“We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“The small number of students and staff who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have been informed that they need to stay at home for 10 days. Unless you have been contacted directly, you do not need to take any further action.