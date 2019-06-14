Bexhill family hosts hog roast in aid of children’s hospice

A hog roast held in Bexhill last weekend raised more than £2,000 for Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice.

Barry and Jacquie Hinves welcomed dozens of guests, including the mayor of Bexhill Kathy Harmer, to their home for the annual fundraiser. Libby Hannelle, of Chestnut Tree House, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Barry and Jacquie for running the Hog Roast, to the guests who so generously supported this lovely afternoon and made the event such a success. Without you we really couldn’t continue to offer care to local children with life-shortening conditions and their families.”

